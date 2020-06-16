ORVILLE — City of Logan firefighters suspect arson in a massive blaze that broke out Monday at the old Orville Holiness Church in the Rum Creek area of Logan County.
The LFD was dispatched to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The building was heavily engulfed in smoke, and firefighters spent about four and a half hours containing the blaze.
At one point, the boarded-up building gave way to massive flames that could be seen shooting out of the top of the structure. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
The Orville Holiness Church was no longer using the large stone building, which was originally built as the Orville Company Store, and plans were in place to demolish it. The church conducts services in a smaller, neighboring building.
City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett says the department is treating the fire as an arson case.
“There’s no utilities on the building,” Beckett said. “There was no utilities since 11 o’clock the night before. The owner’s actually telling us that it was scheduled to be demolished today (Tuesday), so I go up there, they’re not working. … We are looking at it as a set fire. I am not going to beat around the bush and say that it was accidental or whatever. We’re looking at it as a set fire.”
Beckett said he has information about an individual leaving the building before it went up in flames. He said the investigation, ultimately, lies with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
Even though it wasn’t within Logan city limits, Beckett said the size of the building equated to a fire downtown and added that it took a toll on his firefighters.
“It was a huge building,” Beckett said. “It’s three stories on one end, two stories on the other. That’s a large commercial structure. It would equate to a warehouse. ... With it going to be demolished, we predicted exposures. Once everything collapsed in on itself, it’s just like these apartments down here (in Logan) — when they burn, they just have to burn until they burn themselves out.”
Beckett said the structure will continue to smolder for three to four more days.
Photos of the fire can be viewed at www.LoganBanner.com.