LOGAN — One person is dead following a massive house fire on Pine Street in Logan that began just after midnight Thursday, Jan. 27.
Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 127 Pine St., at 12:06 a.m. According to city Fire Chief Scott Beckett, firefighters quickly had to fight the flames in two structures, as the fire began in a two-story home and then spread into another two-story home.
“We started out thinking it was three stories,” Beckett said. “It ended up being two stories. We had one main body of fire, and then it extended into the left side, so we had two two-story structures on fire at the same time. We were able to keep it out of the third one. We thought we were going to have three, but we ended up only having two.”
While fighting the flames, firefighters discovered a man inside who had perished as a result. The man’s identity was later released as Robin Woody, 50.
Beckett said the fire’s engulfment was so massive that firefighters had little chance of going inside initially.
“He lost all of his dogs,” Beckett said. “There was, I think, in total, six or eight dogs. When the call came in on the CAD sheet, the first caller reported it fully engulfed and when we got there, it had already extended into the dwelling to the left, and you know, those houses are three foot and under close, so it didn’t take much, but we just had a large volume of fire right off the bat, and there was just no way to get into it and do anything.”
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the City Fire Marshal are both conducting an investigation into the fire, but Beckett said a cause will likely be considered undetermined due to the significant damage.
It took nearly 10 hours to extinguish the fire, Beckett said. The City of Logan Fire Department fought the flames alongside members of the Cora Volunteer Fire Department.
“We called them for manpower later on in the day to help just give our guys a break,” Beckett said. “We had been there almost 10 hours before we was able to clear up and take everything back to the station and get it cleaned up for the next one. I think we counted six or eight layers of roofing on that, something like that, with metal on top of it. It was a large, large house that had been added onto, probably a 4,000-square-foot home. The initial fire, it was just huge.”
The West Virginia State Police, Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Logan Police Department were also on scene.
“We had everybody there, kind of a big team effort,” Beckett said. “You know, we’re fighting fire in like 4-degree weather, so it’s just miserable all the way around, and then you lose somebody in the community that everybody knew and was familiar with. It just makes it hard on the people and on our guys, too.”
A GoFundMe has been set up by Woody’s family to help with funeral, property cleanup and other expenses. The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/robin-woody-funeral-and-house-fire-expenses. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised $2,090 of a $10,000 goal.