MATEWAN - Matewan Heritage Day is slated for Saturday, May 18. Several activities are scheduled and free to the public.
An all-day flea market will be set up along the floodwall and is available free of charge to vendors selling their wares. The committee is encouraging peddlers and those who like to sell their local goods to participate.
Anyone wishing to register may call Matewan Massacre Drama Director Donna Paterino at 304-235-0484.
Highlighting the event will be two performances of the Matewan Massacre Drama, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m. This will kick off the 19th season for the award winning Matewan Drama Group in recreating the Battle of Matewan of 1920.
Featured between performances will be the band County from Ieager, W.Va.
The Matewan Drama Group and the Town of Matewan also are making plans to commemorate the historical 100th anniversary of the mine war in May 2020.