PEACH CREEK — The 16th annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive, held this past Saturday afternoon, made Christmas a little more joyful for more than 500 local children.
Since the sudden and untimely death of her son, Matt Patterson, in 2005, Candy Patterson-Brewer has organized the toy drive in his name every year. She chose a toy drive to honor his memory because, as she explained, Matt loved to help children around the holiday season.
In the past, the toy drive was an in-person pickup event at Logan Middle School. However, for the second year in a row, the drive was hosted at the Logan County Commission’s disaster preparedness and resource center at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek.
That site was chosen last year for its convenient drive-up capabilities. Patterson-Brewer said the location also provides a nice place to store the toys.
“It just works out well with the drive-through because where there’s COVID issues going on,” Patterson-Brewer said. “We’re still able to have a Santa there who talks to the children on one side while the parents are getting the gifts on the other side of the vehicle. We would really like to do the in-person thing with our Santa. Our Santa’s a great guy, but because of situations, we’ve just got to do the best we’ve got to do.”
Patterson-Brewer said the effort to gather toys for the event is an all-year process. Toys are gathered in a variety of ways, including those bought by herself, some donated by individuals, and some donated by businesspeople.
She noted that this year proved to be challenging because of the ongoing supply chain issues.
“When I’m shopping and I see toys discounted or things that we can use, as long as we have a place to put them, I just try to gather them up every time I see something that’s worth getting,” she said. “We have a great place to store things now, so that makes it easier for us. It was a little bit harder this year to get toys. I know I had read it online somewhere, but had not experienced it until we started looking, you know, going to purchase toys for Christmas. It was a little bit tough this year to get what we really wanted, but our whole world’s different right now.”
Patterson-Brewer thanked the volunteers who make the toy drive possible every year.
“People like to say, to pat me on the shoulder, or, you know, give me all the glory and it’s not me,” she said. “I’m just one of a bunch of wonderful people that show up and we all just pull together for the one goal, and that’s to make Christmas better for children. There are so many people behind the scenes that’s working and helping that we don’t even see, you know, helping me. They’ll call me and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got toys for you,’ or ‘I know somebody that wants to get you some toys.’ It’s really everybody....I’m just one of a wonderful group of people.”
Those interested in volunteering for the drive in the future or donating toys may contact Patterson-Brewer on Facebook Messenger. She said any volunteer may also be contacted.
To see more photos from this year’s Matt Patterson Toy Drive, visit www.LoganBanner.com.