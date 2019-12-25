LOGAN — Hundreds of bags full of Christmas gifts filled the commons area of Logan Middle School for the 14th annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Since 2005, the Matt Patterson Toy Drive has provided toys to hundreds of less privileged children in Logan County. Candy Patterson Brewer, who organizes the drive, named it after late son, Matt Patterson, whom she has said had a passion for volunteering and helping children during the holiday season.
The toys are donated throughout the year by community members, volunteers and business owners. The Logan County Commission also usually steps in to help financially.
When the holiday season draws near, local schools quietly identify students in need, and letters are sent out to families. To make sure no child in the family gets left out, research is done to check if a student has siblings.
By the time this year’s drive was wrapping up on Wednesday, Dec. 18, around 625 families had been served, according to Patterson Brewer, and many more remained to be delivered later to the families who didn’t make it to the event. The drive included a host of volunteers from several organizations in the area.
“It was great,” Patterson Brewer said. “Everybody had such a good time. We had so many people involved offering things from their group — we had the Logan High School cheerleaders, the Woman’s Club of Logan ... some of the teachers from the middle school have really worked hard here tonight. We had a group from the West Logan Church of God and anybody else that we could grab.”
Toys weren’t the only thing at the event. Coats, blankets, food, candy, games, personal hygiene items and even a few bicycles were given out. Each family was also offered free photos with Santa.
With the conclusion of the 2019 toy drive, the work for next year’s now begins. Patterson Brewer said anyone who wants to donate toys or volunteer in some way can send her a message on Facebook or call her — “My number’s in the book,” she said.