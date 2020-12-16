LOGAN — Despite some challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive will continue to serve local families for a 15th year.
The drive is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Logan County Commission’s remote resource center at the old 84 Lumber site at Peach Creek. The drive is usually held at Logan Middle School, but due to the pandemic, the building was unavailable for public use.
Candy Patterson-Brewer began the toy drive in 2005 following the untimely death of her son, Matt Patterson. She said the toy drive honors him because one of his biggest passions was helping people — especially children — during the Christmas season.
This year’s Matt Patterson Toy Drive will be held as a drive-up event. Following the drive’s usual format, children were privately selected to receive toys with the help of local schools and churches working with the toy drive. After a child’s name was submitted, volunteers determine if the child has siblings so they receive gifts as well.
Families who received a letter will have a number matched with their gifts. At the drive, they will be checked off and instructed to circle the building to the other side, where their toys will be distributed. Santa Claus will be on site to greet children as they receive gifts.
As of Saturday, Patterson-Brewer said 400 or more area children are expected to benefit from this year’s drive.
“Some of the people that sponsored us before and made their donations and stuff, of course, you know, they were off because our economy’s off, our little town is off, everything’s off,” Patterson-Brewer said. “We’ve had some people that normally donate to us who stepped up and tried to fill the gap. We’re a little bit off, but we’re still making it work. It’s working great.”
Patterson-Brewer added that the idea of cancelling this year’s drive was considered, but ultimately, she saw even more of a need.
“To try to give the kids stability and something to look forward to and something good — that was my main thing, my heart just talking. ... It started slow, but people have come out of the woodwork to try to help us, and our workers are awesome. Our workers just make it happen,” Patterson-Brewer said. “My heart is just so thankful for the town I live in and the good people that’s here. They help me push my passion.”