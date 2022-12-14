Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20211222-log-toydrive-p1.jpg
Buy Now

David Gore loads gifts into a vehicle during the Matt Patterson Toy Drive on Dec. 18, 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

LOGAN — The 17th annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive will make the Christmas season a little merrier for over 400 children this Saturday afternoon.

Candy Patterson-Brewer started the toy drive in 2005 following the untimely death of her son, Matt, whom the drive is named after. She said Matt had a passion for helping others and used to volunteer his time every Christmas season for children’s causes.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you