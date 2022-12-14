LOGAN — The 17th annual Matt Patterson Toy Drive will make the Christmas season a little merrier for over 400 children this Saturday afternoon.
Candy Patterson-Brewer started the toy drive in 2005 following the untimely death of her son, Matt, whom the drive is named after. She said Matt had a passion for helping others and used to volunteer his time every Christmas season for children’s causes.
“He used his college break to help me,” Patterson-Brewer said. “I worked with a program that worked with children that were abused and neglected and that kind of thing, and his Christmas break, he would help me deliver packages. Of course, it wasn’t on a scale this big.”
Patterson-Brewer said about 425 children are slated to receive toys at this year’s drive. The process of purchasing the toys is a year-round one that involves countless hours of volunteer help and coordination with local schools, churches, and other entities to quietly determine which children might be in need of some gifts.
Toys are also often donated for the cause by private individuals.
For the third year in a row, the drive will be held at the Logan County Commission’s satellite operation at the former 84 Lumber complex at Peach Creek. Families will be able to simply drive up and receive the gifts with their names on them.
Patterson-Brewer said the drive is one event that seems to bring the local community together each year for a common cause.
“It’s just been such a community thing,” Patterson-Brewer said. “I think that’s why I love it so much. Yesterday (Monday, Dec. 12) when we were up there working at 84, we had several volunteers show up that had never worked with us before and they just, like, fell in with us and just had an awesome attitude and you know, you just don’t see that every day where people just give up their time and show up and do for others. That’s the kind of trait that’s going away with our people these days.”
The drive will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.