LOGAN — Seventy-one indictments were returned in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in May. The list was released to the Logan Banner by the Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
In the past, indictments have been split between both circuit judges Eric O’Briant and Joshua Butcher. However, according to Logan County Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew, all May 2022 indictments were assigned to Butcher this time around due to O’Briant’s impending retirement, effective May 31.
- Millard Allan Abbott, 36: Conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Robin Danielle Abbott, 41: Conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Michael Christopher Adams, 32: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Chris Oren Adkins, 44: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- Kenneth Matthew Adkins, 33: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
- Hunter Joseph Bailey, 21: Strangulation.
- Lori Lynn Bailey, 48: Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (three counts).
- Erica Lynn Ball, 38: Conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property; grand larceny.
- Thia Marie Blair, 30: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-15 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Steven Eric Blankenship, 35: Conspiracy (two counts); destruction of property; grand larceny.
- Justin Allen Brown, 28: Conspiracy (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Lloyd Steven Browning, 29: Conspiracy; grand larceny.
- David Lee Bumgarner, 58: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center (two counts).
- Roy Brandon Cooper, 35: Grand larceny.
- Bryan Craddock, 48: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Bryan Craddock, 48: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Brian Christopher Craddock, 48: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (four counts).
- Willie R. Craft, 46: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Jack Crawford, 44: Burglary; grand larceny.
- Luther Dalton, 57: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- Larry David Davis, 48: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (four counts).
- Tayonnah Jimera Davis, 24: Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.
- Keith Dotson, 44: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); conspiracy (two counts); destruction of property.
- Joseph Riley Elkins, 28: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Mary M. Estep, 37: Conspiracy; fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (23 counts).
- Nathan Derrick Estep, 39: Conspiracy; fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (23 counts).
- Kyle Dennis Evans, 35: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- Matthew Jason Farley, 37: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Brittany Nicole Frye (date of birth unspecified): Conspiracy; grand larceny.
- John David Gardner Jr., 38: Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter (two counts).
- James Derick Gibson, 37: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-15 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Jeananne Gilco, 44: Conspiracy; grand larceny.
- Brittany Lynn Gillman, 35: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-15 years); conspiracy (three counts).
- John David Greene, II, 37: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (four counts).
- Charles Jarrell, 39: Conspiracy; grand larceny.
- Amanda Gayle Jemerison, 42: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Kenneth Ray Johnson, 55: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Kevin Blake Kolovich, 20: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; petit larceny.
- John Daniel Lackey, 36: Grand larceny.
- Ashley Nicole Lambert, 33: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); conspiracy (two counts); destruction of property.
- John Monroe Madison, 47: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); persons prohibited from possessing firearms; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Devin Morgan, 28: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Jeremy Moore, 36: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts).
- Justin Earl Murray, 39: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution (felony and misdemeanor).
- Jeremy Scott Neace, 37: Unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (one gram to less than five grams) (two counts).
- Theodore Elbert Pack, 69: Manufacture (schedule I, II, and III) (three counts).
- Toby Layne Pack Jr., 30: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference).
- John Wayne Payne Jr., 38: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (four counts).
- Craig Pennington, 20: Robbery or attempted robbery (first degree); wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
- Jesse Ray Price, 27: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Pribble Jesse Rose Jr., 56: Cruelty to animals (torture felony); use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony (three counts); wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
- Michael Andrew Runyon, 41: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (four counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (four counts).
- Anthony Thomas Smith, 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Alisha Mae Spears, 30: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Tyriq Maurice Stewart, 23: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Matthew Keith Stollings, 36: Grand larceny.
- Jamal Rashaud Stoutemire, 39: Persons prohibited from possess
- ing firearms (two counts).
- Larry Rash
- awn Turner, 39: Unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (three counts).
- Tiffany White, 44: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Ashley Whitt, 30: Penalties for false statements.
- Robin Whitt, 46: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Leanna Jean Williams, 37: Welfare fraud — felony.
- Billy John Williamson, 45: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny.
- Cody Lee Williamson, 27: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Chase Wilson, 39: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (two counts).
- Lisa Faye Wimmer, 51: Embezzlement.
- Brandon Thomas Workman, 36: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Brandon Thomas Workman, 36: Fleeing from officer; fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference); no vehicle insurance.
- Katrina Sue Workman, 35: Conspiracy (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, I, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Kevin Dale Workman, 29: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- Lester
- Workman, 71: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration) (four counts).