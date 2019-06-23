Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan County Clerk's Office has released the list of marriage licenses issued during the month of May:
Tyler James Lee Bledsoe, 21, of Hanover, and Brandi Mashawn Rawls, 20, of Hanover.
Brandon Lee Hurley, 34, of Davin, and Andrea Marie Browning, 29, of Davin.
Justin Wade Brumfield, 39, of Harts, and Beth Ann Prince, 33, of Chapmanville.
Augustus Lane Cyphers, 78, of Princeton, and Maritza Hubbart, 52, of Princeton.
James Harvey Wutke, 21, of Knob Noster, Missouri, and Kyra Alexis Dotson, 21, of Knob Noster, Missouri.
Ronald Glen Daniels, 23, of Lorado, and Destiny Shay Ellis, 18, of Lorado.
Jonathan Cody Workman, 24, of Logan, and Kayla Lynn Cooper, 21, of Logan.
Thomas Edward Hill, 39, of Big Creek, and Crystal Lynn Hill, 39, of Big Creek.
Charles Dallas Endicott, 48, of Omar, and Tammy Kay Acord, 36, of Omar.
David Ray Evans II, 27, of Delbarton, and Morgan Taylor Maynard, 21, of Lenore.
Rick Luther Thompson, 46, of Kistler, and Mandy Elizabeth Lester, 37, of Gilbert.
Dennis Edward Compton III, 26, of Lyburn, and Macaylee Elizabeth Smith, 18, of Lyburn.
Daniel Ray Boyd, 59, of Chapmanville, and Samantha Anne Nelson, 45, of Chapmanville.
Ryan Scott Ball, 24, of Chapmanville, and Savanhia Lynn Collins, 21, of Chapmanville.
Cody Wade Pridemore, 23, of Chapmanville, and Samarah Faye Hurst, 22, of Chapmanville.
Cody Paul Farley, 26, of Harts, and Samantha Lynn Watts, 27, of Harts.
William Odell Cook, 24, of Clothier, and Sherry Rae Crum, 32, of Ottawa.
Gerald Allen Taylor, 51, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Lyndia Claudie Vannatter, 48, of Chapmanville.
Tony Hensley, 56, of Lenore, and Angelina Poare, 40, of Lenore.