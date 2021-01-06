Essential reporting in volatile times.

On Dec. 14, 2020, West Virginia Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi from District 24 had her official swearing ceremony in the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Officiating the oath was Judge Joshua D. Butcher from the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Logan County). Attending Delegate Mazzocchi’s official swearing in was her family and friends.

