LOGAN — After months in the making, McCoy Station in Logan officially held its grand opening Friday, Feb. 11.
With a film crew on hand and city and county officials by their side, owners Courtney Quick “McCoy” and Jim Quick officially cut the ribbon to the new restaurant, bar and axe-throwing station at the old four-story structure at 405 Highlands St. commonly remembered as the Logan Corporation building. Friday’s event was the culmination of a nearly two-year-long renovation process for the building, which is located behind the post office in Logan.
The McCoy Station restaurant has been open to the public on the first floor of the building since November. The grand opening had originally been scheduled around that time, but was postponed until Feb. 5 and then postponed once more due to inclement weather.
With the grand opening under its belt, the restaurant now has new hours: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Additionally, McCoy Station has a bar on the second floor that opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 1:30 a.m. It specializes in local beers and West Virginia-based alcohol products and features a 74-foot-long copper-topped bar surrounded by an atmosphere of original brick and wood and a structure built from reclaimed lumbers and used materials.
Also on the first floor is an eight-lane axe-throwing station known as Devil AXE, which will be open each Thursday-Saturday until 10 p.m. and reserved for private gatherings on Sundays.
The remainder of the building’s renovation efforts, which include 24 luxury rental lofts on the third and fourth floors aimed at tourists, are expected to be complete by the fall.
To keep up to date with happenings at McCoy Station, visit their page on Facebook.