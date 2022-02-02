LOGAN — McCoy Station in Logan will host two grand opening ceremonies Saturday, Feb. 5 — one for the restaurant and axe throwing stations and one for their new bar on the second floor.
Since purchasing the building in early 2020, Courtney Quick “McCoy” has been on a mission to revamp the old Logan Corporation building behind the U.S. Post Office. Following a year of renovations, she opened a new restaurant, McCoy Station, on the first floor of the building in November.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, a grand opening will introduce McCoy Station to Logan, as well as introduce its new hours.
“We opened the week before Thanksgiving, but we did that so that we could train our people,” McCoy said. “We’ve already brought 10 jobs to the town.”
The restaurant’s menu features daily specials of homestyle Appalachian dishes and a standard menu that McCoy said is a mix of sandwiches and salads. Everything on the menu is regionally sourced and organic, including their beef.
Most fruits and vegetables are sourced from North Carolina, but McCoy said she is looking to bring some of that closer to home in the spring when growing season opens up. All dressings are made by a chef in Appalachia, Virginia.
Beginning next week, the restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, McCoy will host another grand opening celebration on the building’s second floor for the bar portion of the building, also known as McCoy Station.
McCoy describes the bar as a “complete industrial revitalization project.” All the original brick and wood of the building has been exposed, and the entire structure has been created from reclaimed lumber and used materials.
The facility includes a 74-foot-long bar that is copper-topped. McCoy said it will feature a variety of local beers and West Virginia-based alcohol. Food will be served until 10 p.m., and the bar will be open until 1:30 a.m.
The first floor is also home to an axe-throwing station known as Devil AXE, a play on the name of the famous head of the Hatfield clan, William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. The station features eight tournament-sized lanes built from mining pallets and mining belts.
Devil AXE will be open Thursday through Saturday until 10 p.m., and it will be reserved for private gatherings on Sundays.
Looking forward, McCoy will continue to revamp the building by bringing 24 luxury rental lofts on the third and fourth floors for tourists. She said phase one of the project, which is the third floor, is expected to be finished in May, and she hopes the entire building will be complete by the fall.
“When they come and stay, they can eat here, they can sleep here,” McCoy said.
Construction of the building began in 1906 and was home to the Logan Hardware Company and later the Logan Corporation.