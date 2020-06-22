CHAPMANVILLE — Four months after the death of Raamie Barker, the Chapmanville Town Council appointed Joel McNeely to fill the remainder of his unexpired term during a meeting that became contentious at times on Tuesday, June 16.
McNeely, a 40-year resident of the town, was one of four individuals who applied to fill Barker’s seat. Barker died Feb. 9 — less than one year after he was re-elected to the position. McNeely is currently a sitting member of the Chapmanville Town Council, having been elected in June 2019, and will take over as mayor July 1.
During the meeting, each candidate could address and field questions from the council and public on their vision for the town. While making his case as to why he should be mayor, McNeely said the position is “not a dictatorship” and that it takes a team to achieve positive changes.
“I know this is my first time serving as an elected official of this town, however, I have served this town now for, well, I’ve lived here almost 40 years, and I’ve always been involved in something within the town,” McNeely said. “Since retirement, I’ve even expanded that. I’m a member of the Vickers Center — their board of directors, council. I also serve on a number of other boards — even state rep for a couple of things — so I feel like I’m more than qualified to lead.”
He said that he would like to keep the same team in place the town has been operating under and extend the vision Barker had for the town.
“I liked working with Raamie, I really did, and I would hope to extend his vision and what he had hoped for this — this city, this little town in this county,” McNeely said. “We need to grow. He had some plans in place to do that, and I would have plans on ways to publicize our little Mayberry here. That’s one thing we need to do. We need to get it out there.”
When asked by one resident watching the meeting via a Facebook livestream about what he thinks could bring in business to the town, McNeely said the town needs to be made more appealing by cleaning up vacant properties, as well as some currently operating business spots like Commerce Park. He also said he would like to form some sort of board consisting of the town’s businesspeople where they come together at times for meetings to discuss their visions for business in the town.
The other candidates who applied for the position were councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters; Dean “Doc” Williams, who was the runner-up to Barker in the June 2019 election; and Cody Perry, a paramedic, nurse, patient coordinator for Dignity Hospice and assistant chief of the Chapmanville Fire Department.
Following all the presentations, councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison nominated McNeely for the position, and it was seconded by councilman Gary Bledsoe. Councilman Ben DesRocher and councilwoman Mutters, unable to nominate herself, nominated Perry.
McNeely ultimately won the nod after town recorder and acting mayor Terilyn Wilson made a tiebreaking vote for him. During his remarks following the decision, McNeely said the town is “indebted” to Wilson for her performance in taking on the role of mayor following Barker’s death, and said he wishes she would have kept the position.
The tone was a bit different earlier in the meeting, however. During Mutters’ presentation, Wilson grilled her over rumors she had been telling people in the town that Wilson was not performing the role of mayor favorably.
“You’ve been going around town telling people I haven’t done anything and there’s no mayor in town, and you’ve been going to my neighbors and different people,” Wilson said, “so I would like for you to tell me five things that you would have done differently.”
Mutters repeatedly denied the assertion.
“I have not,” Mutters said. “I don’t know where you got your information, but I have not.”
“Yes, you have,” Wilson responded. “I know for a fact you have, because the people come to me. Do you want me to give you names?”
Wilson said Mutters even told her that personally, which Mutters also denied. Mutters said she didn’t feel the public forum was the time or the place for the discussion and added that she feels Wilson has done a “fantastic” job in both positions as recorder and acting mayor. She said she will go with Wilson personally to tell people how she feels.
“Do you believe in telling the truth?” Wilson asked.
“Absolutely,” Mutters responded. “My soul’s not worth it, honey.”
The two-hour council meeting concluded with Tony “Psycho” Robison, who had served on the council since at least 1997, announcing his abrupt resignation due to relocating outside of town limits.
With McNeely appointed as mayor and Robison out, the council will now have to appoint two new members, which they plan to do at their next regular meeting on Tuesday, July 14. McNeely and the two new members will serve in the current term until 2023.
Council also made a long-delayed decision on who should fill a vacant position on the town’s water board during the meeting. Former councilman Gary Neil was unanimously approved to the position.
Neil, who has served on the board in the past, was previously nominated to the position last September when Barker was mayor, but the decision was delayed because of a three-month controversy surrounding Barker’s termination of Dean “Doc” Williams, who had been serving in the position.