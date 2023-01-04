MAN — After 101 years in business, McNeely’s Do-it Center, a hardware store located at Mountain Mart Village at Huff Junction in Man, has called it quits.
Established in 1921, the store was among the oldest continuously-operating businesses in the Man area. It was owned by the Burgess family through several generations and it remained in the same location throughout a century of business, eventually becoming a part of the Mountain Mart Village mall of stores at Huff Junction.
The final day of business for McNeely’s was on Dec. 30. Citing retirement as the reason, owner Gilman Burgess made the announcement via a Facebook post.
“After 101+ years of continual ownership and operation by our families, it’s time to say goodbye,” the post read. “Today was our last day of store operations. Retirement has called my name and I have answered her call after 42 years of full time and three-plus years of part-time work. On behalf of the Gilman, Lohn, Wolfe and Burgess families, I would like to thank all of our friends, customers and communities for your loyal patronage and support over the last century plus. I cannot emphasize enough how thankful we are to you all.”
In the post, Burgess urged residents to remain loyal to local businesses, saying, “It is vitally important to the survival of our communities.”
The closure of McNeely’s leaves a large space open at Mountain Mart Village. The mall is home to Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Liquor Lair, and Advance Auto Parts.