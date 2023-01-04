Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The McNeely’s Do-it Center hardware store, located at the Mountain Mart Village in Man, closed its doors Friday after 101 years in business.

 Via Facebook | McNeely’s Do-it Center

MAN — After 101 years in business, McNeely’s Do-it Center, a hardware store located at Mountain Mart Village at Huff Junction in Man, has called it quits.

Established in 1921, the store was among the oldest continuously-operating businesses in the Man area. It was owned by the Burgess family through several generations and it remained in the same location throughout a century of business, eventually becoming a part of the Mountain Mart Village mall of stores at Huff Junction.

