Valedictorian and treasurer Heather N. Cline wipes a tear from her eye as she delivers remarks during her graduation/pinning ceremony at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park on Friday, Sept. 17.
Fifteen women officially became part of the nursing profession after Med Care Training Center graduated its first class of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) during a ceremony at Chief Logan State Park on Friday, Sept. 17.
Valedictorian and treasurer Heather N. Cline wipes a tear from her eye as she delivers remarks during her graduation/pinning ceremony at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park on Friday, Sept. 17.
Fifteen women officially became part of the nursing profession after Med Care Training Center graduated its first class of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) during a ceremony at Chief Logan State Park on Friday, Sept. 17.
LOGAN — Fifteen women officially became part of the nursing profession after Med Care Training Center, a local private vocational/technical school, graduated its first class of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) during a ceremony at Chief Logan State Park on Friday, Sept. 17.
The ceremony was held at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater and lasted around 45 minutes. It included remarks by Med Care Training Center Administrator Tammy Stapleton, guest speaker Lisa Perry, coordinator and instructor Kourtney Johnson and class president Autumn Faine. Valedictorian Heather Cline gave a speech, and the prayer was conducted by Matt Dameron.
Themes discussed by each speaker to the podium included challenges faced in the nursing profession, how Med Care’s program began and the Florence Nightingale philosophy to nursing. Nightingale was an English social reformer during the 19th century who is now known as the pioneer of modern nursing.
Following the pinning of each graduate, a “lighting of the lamps” was held, which paid homage to Nightingale’s work during the Crimean War in the 1850s. At night, Nightingale walked among the beds to check the wounded men while holding a lantern in her hand.
The lighting of the lamps portion of the ceremony also included each of the new LPNs taking the “Nightingale Pledge.” The lamps were passed out by Jamie White, who also pinned each of the women.
The Gideons Ladies’ Group provided Bibles to each graduate, and Pam Kazee provided decorations.
The graduates are as follows:
Adrianna R. Browning (vice president)
Madison T. Bryce
Alisha R. Clay
Heather N. Cline (treasurer)
Autumn C. Faine (class president)
Brittany D. Haynes (salutatorian)
Theresa A. Hitchcock
Chelsea N. Horton (secretary)
Sheena A. Huff
Amanda K. Jarvis (honorarian)
Tiffani C. Mounts
Juanita Nelson
Susanna M. Nelson
Kimberly L. Vance
Jennifer B. White
Med Care Training Center began its practical nursing program in 2019, and its next graduating class was recently introduced by the Class of 2021 during a tea party event. Med Care Training Center is located at 1109 Holden Road at Cora. For more information, call 304-239-3225.