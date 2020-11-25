United Way of Central West Virginia has announced the creation of its Women United affinity group to strengthen efforts to support children and families in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, and Clay counties.
New members are being sought for the nascent family program. An informational, after-hours Zoom meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. To receive the link to take part in the meeting, contact the United Way at 304-340-3606, or visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/women-united for an application and additional information.
United Way of Central West Virginia board members Dr. Cynthia Persily, Virginia Copley, and Bethany Ross are chairing the Women United group.
“Because of our special connection to the community, women are uniquely suited to drive needed change in the places where we live, work and play,” Persily said. “Women United will allow us all to focus on the change that is needed today for children and their families to thrive in the future.”
Persily is the Senior Director of Health Sciences at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. A nurse who is active in the community in promoting health and providing leadership to a variety of local initiatives, she has lived in Charleston for 27 years with her husband, Eric, and her now grown children, Allie and Aaron.
Copley is the Wealth Regional Director for West Virginia with BB&T, now Truist. She holds the Certified Financial Planner designation and is an advocate for financial literacy at all ages and levels of wealth. She serves on the United Way of Central West Virginia Board of Trustees and is a member of the University of Charleston Financial Planning Association Committee.
A native of East Tennessee, Copley has lived in Charleston for two years with her husband, Jack, and 6-year-old daughter, Grace.
Ross is the Corporate Communications Analyst for Toyota Motor North America and serves Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo. She has been a member of the United Way of Central West Virginia’s board for more than two years. She also serves the community through the United Way’s Community Services Committee, West Virginia Manufacturers Association Education Fund Board, and BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Campaign Steering Committee.
Fundraising will kick off on Friday, Nov. 27, with the inaugural “Power of the Purse” online auction. Brand new and gently used purses will be up for bid Nov. 27 through Dec. 12. The auction is being sponsored by Truist, LM Communications, Nancy Thomas, Dental Associates Inc. and Children’s Dentistry. The web address for the auction is www.biddingforgood.com/unitedwaycwv, or mobile: bforg.com/unitedwaycwv.
Women United is a global network within United Way of more than 70,000 women leaders across more than 165 communities and six countries, all focused on building stronger communities. Since 2002, Women United has invested $1.5 billion in local solutions to solve local problems.
In central West Virginia, Women United members will work to create lasting change in their communities.
For additional information regarding Women United, visit WomenUnited.org.