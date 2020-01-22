LOGAN — An update on a proposed senior veterans housing facility in downtown Logan was given during the Logan City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The topic has been a mainstay of the city council agenda for months without much new development. On Jan. 14, Roger Ramey, chairman of the board of the Logan County Housing Authority, said that thanks to a memorandum of understanding with Logan Regional Medical Center, the proposed property for the project along on Hudgins Street in Logan is now large enough to likely receive the federal funding needed to build.
Ramey said the complex will feature anywhere from 18 to 24 apartments, depending on the funding available. The cost of the project is estimated to be more than $3 million, and the developers will be Jarrett Construction from Charleston, the same group that did the work for Logan Landing, the senior living center that opened on the east end of Stratton Street in December 2018.
If built, the facility would be the only veterans living center in the region, with the nearest being the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville.
“I don’t know of any other veterans home south of Barboursville, I guess, so this would be the only one,” said city fire chief Scott Beckett, who also serves on the Logan County Housing Corporation, a nonprofit entity working on the project alongside the Housing Authority. “With us being a Purple Heart City, a veterans home you can’t go wrong with, and myself, and Roger and Ray (Perry), we’ve pushed pretty hard for this.”
Ramey said the project can hopefully begin soon so the center could be complete within a year and a half for an opening date of mid-2021. He said the Logan Vet Center Outstation in Henlawson has identified a list of homeless veterans in the area in need of housing.