LOGAN — Two men were arrested after officers allegedly discovered controlled substances in their vehicle during a traffic stop Monday, July 6.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Troopers T.J Hannon and T.D Fields were performing routine traffic patrol along WV Route 10 when Fields observed a black Pontiac Grand AM with no license plate light.
Fields ran the vehicle’s registration and was advised that it should appear as a Chevrolet pickup. During a traffic stop, Fields identified the driver as Michael Gibson, 32, of Logan, and the passenger as Rufus Norman, 43, of Huntington.
Fields ran an inquiry on Gibson and discovered that his operator’s license was revoked for an active DUI. Fields asked Gibson and Norman to exit the vehicle, and he found a clear plastic bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine on the driver’s side floorboard.
Fields retrieved the drugs and saw another individually wrapped clear plastic bag under the driver’s seat indicating distribution of the drug, according to the complaint.
The troopers also allegedly located a black bag containing a clear plastic bag with 16 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with a set of black digital scales and approximately $340. Gibson said the bag belonged to him.
Fields placed both Gibson and Norman under arrest and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance schedule II and conspiracy. Gibson was also placed under arrest and charged with driving revoked — DUI.
As of press time, Gibson and Norman are both behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail, with $30,000 and $25,000 cash-only bonds respectively.