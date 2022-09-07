Logan County Schools Project AWARE coordinator Zach Anderson, right, provides an update on the program to the Logan County Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 30. At left is Jill Barker, special education director for Logan County Schools.
LOGAN — Project AWARE, a federal grant program that provides a full-time mental health therapist to three schools in Logan County, is entering year two.
The Project AWARE program is funded federally through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The acronym AWARE stands for “Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education,” and the grant focuses on developing social and emotional health, suicide prevention and substance abuse prevention.
Logan County was first approved for the grant in September 2021, and the program began with the hiring of a coordinator in January 2022, according to Jill Barker, the district’s special education director. The first three schools to participate in the program were Buffalo Elementary, Logan Middle and Chapmanville Regional High, which covers schools from all three academic levels and from all three main regions of the county.
The county is in the process of selecting a different middle school for the program, Barker noted during an update on the program at the most recent regular meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Zach Anderson is the district’s coordinator for the program. Anderson said the county has partnered with Logan Professional Counseling, owned by Lisa Meade, to add even more certified mental health therapists in the county.
“We are already in the process of adding more schools, which would be kind of like having the (medical) clinics in the schools,” Anderson said. “That’s one of the things that we’re looking at doing is having a therapist in every school because you know, in rural communities, there are two things that are really hard to get in low-income areas and that’s medical care and mental health care, and those are things that we want to be able to provide to our students.”
Anderson said Logan County has already begun to serve as a model for other counties that have been participating in Project AWARE, thanks to some of the mental health protocols that were already in place. Six West Virginia counties are currently participating: Harrison, Clay, Cabell, Fayette, Wirt and Logan.
The Project AWARE grant itself is a five-year grant totaling $475,120.55. Logan County is entering year two, and Anderson said the focus will be family and community engagement.