LOGAN — The Studio Event Center at the mouth of W.Va. 44 near Logan will be the site of a girls empowerment and mentor session for several hours this Saturday.
April Carey, who was born in Detroit, raised in Logan and now lives in Columbus, Ohio, will bring her GIRLS mentorship program to the area this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in an event titled “Hey, Girl, Hey!” According to Carey, her program, which is an acronym for Giving Instructions in Real Life Skills, is intended to help young girls and women achieve success.
Carey said the session will include a wide range of topics including self-esteem, affirmations, discussions of dreams and goals, role models, education and more. Although she founded the GIRLS program in 2018 and has done various community projects with it in the Columbus area, Logan will be her debut stop for the traveling mentorship sessions.
“I just wanted to start out with Logan because that is originally where I was from,” Carey said. “And so, I kind of just wanted to start out there and bring some empowerment for the girls there because sometimes, people kind of look at, when you’re a small town, sometimes you can get lost, sometimes nothing to do, and sometimes you tend to get into things you shouldn’t get into, so it’s just good to have someone come along and say, ‘Hey, don’t lose focus of your dreams, don’t lose focus of what you want to be, regardless of what’s around you.’”
Carey said another session will be held in Huntington at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on June 12 and another big event is being planned in her home of Columbus.
Although the event was originally aimed at girls ages 10-18, Carey said, things have since been switched up a bit.
“I have found out that sometimes, you can be 20 and 21 and 22 and still need that mentorship,” Carey said.
Carey also noted that young women who show up at the door will also be accepted, despite the registration period having ended April 30.
“Oftentimes, I’ve done other women’s events — because I do women events as well and not just girls — and sometimes, people have a tendency of just showing up at the door, and you come out with more people than what you planned for,” Carey said. “But it’s OK. I’ve prepared myself for a little more, as always. If they haven’t registered, they can come and sign up and just be there to get some of this mentorship.”
The Studio Event Center is located at 149 Jerry West Highway, Suite A2, Logan, at the mouth of the W.Va. 44/73 intersection. Door prizes, giveaways, lunch and more will be provided.
For more information, email girlsareloved3@gmail.com.