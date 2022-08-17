Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Michele Kohler, business development manager at Meta, speaks during a video announcement Thursday, Aug. 11.

 Courtesy of Meta

WILLIAMSON — Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced it had partnered with Appalachian Power Company and Gigabeam to provide fiber internet service to more than 13,000 people in Logan and Mingo counties.

“We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Appalachian Power Company (APC) and Gigabeam to bring fiber internet service to over 13,000 people who are unserved in West Virginia’s Logan and Mingo counties,” said Michele Kohler, business development manager at Meta. “Specifically, Meta is providing access to engineering and construction resources as well as excess capacity on its backhaul, which will connect Gigabeam customers to the core network of the internet. Improving connectivity through this fiber- to-the-premises (FTTP) collaboration is a key step to revitalizing these communities in West Virginia.”

