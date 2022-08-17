WILLIAMSON — Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced it had partnered with Appalachian Power Company and Gigabeam to provide fiber internet service to more than 13,000 people in Logan and Mingo counties.
“We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Appalachian Power Company (APC) and Gigabeam to bring fiber internet service to over 13,000 people who are unserved in West Virginia’s Logan and Mingo counties,” said Michele Kohler, business development manager at Meta. “Specifically, Meta is providing access to engineering and construction resources as well as excess capacity on its backhaul, which will connect Gigabeam customers to the core network of the internet. Improving connectivity through this fiber- to-the-premises (FTTP) collaboration is a key step to revitalizing these communities in West Virginia.”
Meta partnered with local business owners and elected officials Thursday to release a video announcing the partnership.
“The minute we don’t have access to the internet to be able to process credit cards, it’s dramatic and immediate,” said Amy Guerra, the executive chef of Tipple Tavern in Mingo. “It’s a customer service nightmare.”
Meta said bringing more broadband access to underserved areas of the county is an effort to provide more access for education, labor participation and other areas where service is crucial. Kohler said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for reliable broadband access in all areas.
“The road to revitalization is long, and connectivity can pave the way,” Kohler said. “Bringing fiber-based services to a community not only helps bridge the economic gap for education, telemedicine and access to resources for job creation, it provides a key building block to future proofing connectivity with changes in technology.”
David Hatfield, owner of the Historic Matewan House Bed and Breakfast, said the increase in service will be beneficial not only for residents, but also for tourists coming into southern West Virginia.
“Most of the tourists are coming here for the off-road trail system, the Hatfield and McCoy trails,” Hatfield said. “A lot of people come here because of the history of the area. My family’s been here for over 200 years … the good thing is that name recognition is getting people here, and we’re showing them that we’re not about feuding, we’re about family. This is home — our lineage is here, our heritage is here.”
Hatfield said expanded access will make the area more attractive for visitors. He said it also has the potential to attract people who work remote jobs looking for a small town to settle in.
“When our guests come now, one thing they want to know is ‘Do you have internet?’ ” Hatfield said. “It’s tough to make an excuse, you know, when it works it works and unfortunately when it does go down here, you are cut off from the rest of the world.”
Kohler said partnerships like these are important for creating more access in communities.
“Delivering rural broadband solutions is a complex problem that over time we have seen can’t be solved by one entity or solution,” Kohler said. “The people here are the heart of West Virginia. Connectivity can help keep that heart beating for generations to come.”
