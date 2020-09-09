LOGAN — Logan city police, along with troopers with the West Virginia State Police, reported that methamphetamine and more than $3,000 was found inside an apartment along Stratton Street.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, officers A.L. Bias and E.L. Maynard of the City of Logan Police Department, along with troopers Hannon, Bowling and Adkins of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant Friday, Sept. 4, at an apartment at 559 Stratton St. in Logan as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Bias writes in the complaint that a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine weighing approximately 60 grams was found while searching the residence. Bias then reportedly located approximately $3,200 and 26 firearms in a safe within the apartment.
John Sheppard, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (schedule II).
Sheppard is currently behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden on a $10,000 cash-only bond.