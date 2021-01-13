CHAPMANVILLE — Three individuals were arrested Jan. 6 after suspected methamphetamine and more than $3,200 was found after shots were fired inside a room at the Best Western hotel near Chapmanville.
According to criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Patrolman E.C. Ferrell with the Chapmanville Police Department received a shots fired call to the Best Western hotel at Central Avenue near the town around 2:20 a.m. When he arrived, Ferrell writes that he observed multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceilings of the hotel room, along with multiple spent 9mm casings.
Two of the suspects — Jordan Keeyon Turner, 18, of Ridgeview, and Dylan Skyler Bledsoe, 20, of Chapmanville — were located at Fowler Branch in Chapmanville and were detained by Ferrell. Ferrell writes that he then saw a third suspect, Frances Elaine Turner, 41, of South Charleston, take a bag off Jordan Turner and attempt to get into a vehicle.
Citing officer safety, Ferrell performed a pat down of the suspects, where he reportedly located a 9mm handgun in the right pocket of Jordan Turner’s pants. Ferrell then reportedly located 30 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine inside the bag, and $3,230 in Jordan Turner’s right sock.
One digital scale was also located under the front passenger seat of the vehicle Frances Turner was attempting to get in.
All three of the accused were charged with conspiracy (drugs). Jordan Turner was given an additional charge of possession of a concealed firearm.
As of press time Tuesday, Jordan Turner is behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $15,000 multiple 10% and surety bond. The other two accused have posted bond.