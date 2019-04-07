LOGAN - An official with Man High School has asked the Logan County Board of Education to consider making improvements in athletic facilities in the Man area.
The request last week at the board's meeting came from science teacher and athletic director, Billy Jack Dickerson, who first discussed a "great need" for a running track."Track programs in schools are probably one of the most widely participated-in programs that you have because you have kids that don't play the other sports who just can run or jump and maybe they're just not good in other things," he said.
Dickerson said he spoke with his friend, Jim Grimmett, about the possibility of accessing a piece of land across from the Man Central K-8 School, and has measured it and even found a man interested in the excavation work.
"I'm here tonight to basically find out should I proceed, is there a reason what are my next steps?" Dickerson told the LCBOE.
Dickerson then called his "pie-in-the-sky" idea a running track with a soccer field in the middle that would allow both Man Middle and Man High schools to develop track and soccer teams.
The proposal garnered positive responses from the board members, but LCBOE President Debbie Mendez said the board's legal counsel would have to research it further.
"I very much trust your opinion because I think you've done an excellent job - not only as a teacher, but as an athletic director," said board member Jeremy Farley. "I would like to see if we can develop an agreement to try to do that and I think a full-size soccer field is a great idea if we can reach that agreement. I would also like to see a full-size walking track just like our other facilities to give the opportunity not only or training but for a track team if student athletes would be interested in that. I think it has a lot of potential if we can reach that point."
Dickerson said that one-fifth of students polled at Man High School were interested in the idea and that a teacher "definitely" would want the job of coaching the track team if the idea does come to fruition.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.