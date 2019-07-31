LOGAN - A program that was implemented at Man Elementary School two years ago and has largely been viewed as successful will soon be making its way to Logan Middle School.
MicroSociety has allowed the students of Man Elementary to become more immersed in real-world learning over the past two years, giving them actual "jobs" in a mock in-school community known as Pioneerville. They play roles such as bankers, newspaper writers, government officials and CEOs, and it all coincides with academic lessons.
The program has been almost unanimously successful with school officials, board members, administrators and everyone who sees it - and now, that same model is about to be put to the test at Logan Middle School, albeit on a more complex scale.
Beginning with the new school year, LMS will be participating in the MicroSociety program with a strict focus on science and math only. Only sixth- and seventh-graders will do the program this coming year, with the possibility of it being expanded in the future.
"That seemed to be where we had the most interest and, it's like, we'll start small and grow bigger as we make progress," said Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins.
Dingess-Adkins says students will develop business plans, design marketing campaigns, put together budgets, take out loans from a school "bank," and so forth. A unit - such as one on hydroponic gardening, for example - will be taught in the science and mathematics classrooms to prepare the students for the real-world work as they progress through the unit.
"If the math teachers are teaching ratio, say, over the course of a week, the students will also work with ratio in their ventures," Dingess-Adkins said. "There will be units of study based on the science and math standards."
The MicroSociety program at LMS is being funded by a $34,500 school improvement grant.
"I want to see students who are leaving Logan Middle School that can analyze and problem-solve problems of the world," Dingess-Adkins said. "Of course, we'd like to see our students remain in our communities, and grow better communities to raise children in. We want thinkers and creative problem solvers. They will encounter these real-world problems in their society that they're creating, and as they encounter these real-world problems, they will be challenged to solve them - not teachers coming to their rescues, but teachers facilitating their thinking and thinking through problems and finding solutions."
In addition to MicroSociety, FranklinCovey's The Leader In Me, another program implemented in recent years at certain elementary schools, will be also be implemented this coming school year at LMS, along with Man Middle School, Chapmanville Regional High School and Logan High School. That program is funded by Title IV and school improvement funds of $129,400.58.
