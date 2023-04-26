Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., visited the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library in Hamlin last week to deliver a donation from the Library of Congress.

During her visit on April 13, Miller donated 500 books from the Library of Congress and sat down with elementary students for a reading. She was also joined by special guests Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; Charles Morris, chairman of West Virginia Library Commission; Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins and David Burch, president of the Hamlin Public Library.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

