Although West Virginia has a rich history of coal mining, the state has also seen its share of mine disasters. A new movie by independent filmmaker Eddie Mensore depicting such a disaster is set to open at several theaters across Appalachia, including at the Fountain Place Cinema 8 in Logan.
"Mine 9" tells the story of nine Appalachian coal miners trapped two miles underground on a race to escape alive after a methane explosion leaves them with only a one-hour supply of oxygen on self-rescuers. Mensore, who wrote, directed and produced the film, says part of his inspiration came from the fact that few films depict such a scenario.
"It was just a really, really good idea for a movie," Mensore said. "I couldn't believe that nobody's ever made that movie before, and I wanted to make it and not have any type of agenda. It's not based on any one coal mining accident."
A native of the Wetzel County town of New Martinsville, Mensore said that while growing up in the Mountain State, he heard a lot about mine disasters and used elements from several of them to write the plot of "Mine 9." He added that another part of his inspiration for the film came from wanting to depict West Virginia miners in a good light.
"I knew that I wanted to make a good, claustrophobic thriller, but not have any type of political agenda or anything like that - just to tell a good story and hopefully at the end, people on the outside looking in can see the bravery of what these men and women do for us," Mensore said. " I love coal miners, I love West Virginia, I love Appalachia."
The film was mainly shot on a set in Atlanta, Georgia, but some of the establishing shots used other locations, including a real coal mine in the Buchanon, Virginia, area. Audiences are also treated to some familiar sights in West Virginia. For example, in the first few minutes of the film, shots of the McDowell County town of Keystone can be briefly seen.
"That's how we made everything look believable," Mensore said. "If it wasn't for the people of that Buchanon/Tazewell, Virginia, area who opened up to us and allowed us to film there, the movie would never be in the place that it is now.
Actors in "Mine 9" include Terry Serpico, Kevin Sizemore, Mark Ashworth, Clint James and Erin Elizabeth Burns. The film is set to open at 25 different theaters in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee on April 12, with a national expansion to start April 19 and a nationwide roll-out to continue throughout April through June 2019.
One of the theaters that will be showing the film beginning April 12 is the Fountain Place Cinema 8 in Logan. Showings will run for a week but may expand to another depending on its success.
Other theaters in the region that will be showing the film include the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton (premiere release event), Park Place Stadium Cinemas in Charleston, Galleria 14 in Beckley, and Riverfill 10 in Pikeville, Kentucky. For more on the film, visit www.mine9movie.com. To watch its official trailer, go to www.vimeo.com/294807332.
