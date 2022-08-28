Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

2.clothiercommunitymembers.jpg

Community members speak about the monument at an event in Clothier. 

 Submitted photo

Two monuments to commemorate the West Virginia Mine Wars will be unveiled this weekend.  

Earlier this year, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum launched Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union, a new public history and monument project in the southern West Virginia coalfields, funded by Monument Lab, the West Virginia Humanities Council and museum members.

