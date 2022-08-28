Two monuments to commemorate the West Virginia Mine Wars will be unveiled this weekend.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum launched Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union, a new public history and monument project in the southern West Virginia coalfields, funded by Monument Lab, the West Virginia Humanities Council and museum members.
A series of public meetings were held in Marmet in Kanawha County and Clothier in Logan County to hear community feedback on the monument’s design and intent.
“We’re developing a series of community-created public monuments within the rural Appalachian landscape that memorialize a history that was explicitly removed from educational curricula and that rarely appeared in history books. Why was this dramatic story suppressed? Because it was a critical lived example of the power of cross-racial, multi-ethnic solidarity,” says Shaun Slifer, lead designer and creative director of the museum.
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum plans to continue the community-driven development of historic sites along the entire Miners’ March and Blair Mountain itself.
Public dedication events are scheduled for:
1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the UMWA Local Hall 2395, End of Coal Valley Road, off Hwy 17, Clothier.
4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the George Buckley Community Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet.