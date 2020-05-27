RED JACKET — The Mingo Central High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own this week after an upcoming senior lost his life Saturday while swimming at the Breaks Interstate Park on the border of Pike County, Kentucky, and Buchanan County, Virginia.
Alex Smith, 17, of Delbarton went missing Saturday after going underwater at an area known as Pool Point and never resurfacing.
Several search and rescue crews attempted to search for Smith after he went missing Saturday, but the search was called off late that night due to darkness.
Search crews located the teen’s body around 9 a.m. Sunday. According to fire department officials, the body of the teen was found in 8 to 10 feet of water in the Pool Point area, which is located on the Kentucky side.
Mingo Central High School confirmed Smith’s death with a post on their Facebook page Monday morning.
“It is with the deepest sadness that we are announcing the passing of one of our upcoming senior students, Alex Smith,” the post read. “This is truly a loss for our school and our community. We want to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Alex’s family. We are sending the family all of our love and prayers. Alex will forever be with us in our hearts and minds. Please continue to pray for our student body and all those affected by this loss.”
Further details were not available by press time.
Park officials said that all areas of the Kentucky side of the park had reopened but warned that the Russell Fork River was running high and was extremely cold.