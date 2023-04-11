Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — A Mingo County attorney was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery on a police officer and obstructing following an incident in Logan on March 28.

According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy T.C. Johnson of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the boulevard in Logan to assist city police on a two-vehicle crash. The crash had most of the boulevard shut down and was accompanied with reports of a male with a firearm.

