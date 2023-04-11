LOGAN — A Mingo County attorney was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery on a police officer and obstructing following an incident in Logan on March 28.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy T.C. Johnson of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the boulevard in Logan to assist city police on a two-vehicle crash. The crash had most of the boulevard shut down and was accompanied with reports of a male with a firearm.
Johnson writes in the complaint that when he arrived, he approached a white SUV in the fast lane of the southbound lane and saw a man holding his hands up and facing two approaching State Troopers. That man was detained in handcuffs due to the reported incident.
Johnson writes that he then witnessed Jeffery Scott Simpkins, 48, of Williamson, approaching police in an aggressive manner, swearing at the detained man. According to the complaint, Johnson was then asked by one of the Troopers to have Simpkins stay near his vehicle, leading Johnson to place himself between Simpkins and the detained man.
Police say Simpkins was asked to step away, but refused to comply and continued pointing his finger and swearing toward the man. Johnson writes that Simpkins refused to comply with numerous lawful orders for him to “go.”
According to the complaint, Simpkins retracted his arm and struck Johnson with a backhanded slap into the chest. Johnson writes that he then ordered Simpkins to “turn around and go that way” while pointing toward his vehicle.
Johnson advised Simpkins that he would go to jail if he struck him again. According to the complaint, Simpkins stated, “I’m a lawyer, I know what obstructing is.” Simpkins then returned to the area of his vehicle and laid on the ground to await EMS.
Simpkins posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond for the incident.
Simpkins is the owner of the Simpkins Law Office in Williamson.