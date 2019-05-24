COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio man wanted for murder in Mingo County, 19-year-old Kalyle Woods, aka "Fresh," has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio.
Woods has been wanted for the shooting death of 37-year-old Roger Marcum II, of Williamson. Marcum was found dead in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds on Goodman Hollow road just north of Williamson.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Department says Woods was arrested by the Columbus Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Woods faces first-degree murder charges. He will be extradited back to West Virginia, but a hearing will have to be held in Columbus, according to Chief Deputy Joe Smith.
It is not sure if Woods will fight extradition.
Woods is also charged with attempted murder of Randall Bowen.
It is believed Woods fled back to Ohio after the shooting.
Marcum's car was impounded by the MCSD and sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab in South Charleston.
Kyle Lovern is editor for the Williamson Daily News. He can be contacted at 304-236-3526 or via email at klovern@HDMediaLLC.com.