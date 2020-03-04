MYRTLE — In December 2018, 30-year-old Amanda Hicks of Myrtle, a community in Mingo County, was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
“I had papillary and clear-cell carcinoma contained in my right kidney,” Hicks said. “It’s been great ever since then. It’s been a recovery, though. I’m still recovering.”
Hicks’ mother, Kathy Canterbury Hatfield, also of Myrtle, could tell something was wrong with her daughter.
“It was a mother’s instinct,” Hatfield said. “I just knew something was wrong. She just was losing so much weight. A mother just knows sometimes. I can’t explain it.”
Hatfield took Hicks to see her own doctor, Muneel Abbas, in Williamson.
“Instead of him just being one of those doctors who says, ‘Well, here’s some ibuprofen or here’s some kind of opioid pain medication,’ he sent her straight for tests and found this cancer,” Hatfield said. “If he would not have sent her for those tests, it would have metastasized and spread to her vital organs, and she could not survive.”
“The tumor was actually the size of a frozen pancake,” Hicks said.
“The whole kidney was full of it,” Hatfield said.
Hicks began receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
“I was in the hospital for three days, made a full recovery,” she said. “It was tough. It was very tough, something I couldn’t imagine a child to go through.”
Early this year, Hicks discovered a modeling contest on Instagram. Sponsored by Jetset Magazine, the proceeds of the contest benefit The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation. Also known simply as the B+ Foundation, it is the nation’s largest provider of financial assistance to families who have children with cancer. So far this year’s contest has raised more than $600,000 for the B+ Foundation.
“I’ve always had the twinkle in my eye to do something like this,” Hicks said, “so I just took a chance. I wrote a biography on the competition page and put one of my best headshots on there and just went straight for it. ... It’s for families with sick children who is unfortunately sick with cancer. So every dollar raised goes to the B+ Foundation — to help those families get back and forth to the hospital, to help with their treatments, to just lighten the load on families.”
Hicks made it as far as the quarter-final phase of the Jetset 2020 Modeling Competition, beating out 25,000 other contestants. For her, however, the competition has more to do with raising money for children with cancer.
“Coming from somebody who got hit with cancer, and the smaller children that has cancer, it breaks my heart,” Hicks said. “Every dollar that is raised in this foundation goes towards them. It just makes me happy.”
Although she did not advance to the semi-finals, Hicks said she is glad she entered the contest, and she has a lot to say to anyone who also has dreams.
“Do not give up,” she said. “You keep going. You keep your motivation up. You keep looking straight ahead. You keep speaking into the universe, keep praying. You don’t quit because when you quit, that’s when it all goes away. You have to keep dreaming. I’ve wanted this for a very, very long time. It’s just a wonderful opportunity, and I would tell anybody to never give up, ever give up.”