PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Two men from West Virginia drowned Sunday in Panama City Beach, Florida, while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.
Jessie Spaulding, 41, of Mingo County drowned near the Long Beach Resort on Front Beach Road, according to Lt. Clayton Jordan of the Panama City Police Department.
Witnesses said Spaulding was swimming when he was caught in a possible rip current, according to the police report.
Spaulding was reportedly pulled to shore by bystanders where they performed CPR. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Red flags were out Sunday to warn swimmers of the rip tides.
In a previous incident about three miles away, another swimmer from the Mountain State was pulled from the water shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey Simms of West Virginia, 59, was given CPR but also died.
On Saturday, a 49-year-old Tennessee man drowned at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, according to a published report.
Several other rescues were also reported in that region.