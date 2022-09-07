Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, has been selected as part of the American Heart Association 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors, according to a news release.

Youth Heart Ambassadors volunteer to be the face and voice in the American Heart Associations’ in-school initiatives, sharing their story to actively and passionately champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.

