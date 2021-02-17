DELBARTON — More than 80 malnourished cats were rescued this past week from a home in Delbarton in what officials are calling a hoarding situation involving a local woman.
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Glenna Adair, 75, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with felony animal cruelty-mistreat of animals in a cruel manner and animal cruelty-improper sustenance including food and water.
Animal rescue organizations Pitiful Paws Rescue and the Guardians of Rescue Kentucky chapter spearheaded the rescue effort, which began Feb. 6 and lasted until Feb. 8.
According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 59 cats were removed from the residence on Feb. 6 and the following day 30 more were removed. The cats were starving and had resorted to eating one another, according to the sheriff’s office, and numerous cats were trapped in cages.
The carcass of one cat was also found during the investigation.
“This has been a long and emotional investigation, and we appreciate everyone who assisted with the rescue of these animals,” the Facebook post said. “We are especially thankful to Guardians of Rescue and Pitiful Paws Rescue for all their help.”
Sheriff’s deputies said Adair previously lived in the home and was a caretaker for the cats but had recently moved to a residence nearby to care for a family member.
A post by the Pitiful Paws Rescue Facebook page said there were random bones and body parts of cats strewn throughout the house and that every cat except for two was in moderate to critical condition.
The majority of the animals will receive medical treatment and will be given to various animal shelters. Pitiful Paws and Guardians of Rescue are taking donations to buy supplies and to care for the animals.
Adair was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and was released after she posted bond, which was set at $3,000.
Deputies T.J. Justice, J. Casey and R. Fitch were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.