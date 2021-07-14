DAVIN — The Facing Hunger Foodbank has announced a new distribution site for monthly senior food boxes in Logan County following the closure of the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry.
The food boxes will now be distributed at the Huff Creek Community Ministries Foundation at 2561 Huff Creek Highway in Davin, which is less than five miles from the town of Man. Any senior citizen age 60 years or older who had been receiving a monthly food box at Miracle Island will be able to pick up a box at the next distribution at the new Huff Creek location, which is set for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Miracle Island had distributed food at the Paradise Island campground at Christian, located along W.Va. 80. The monthly distribution was primarily operated by the campground’s co-owner, Priscella Cline-Smith, who was killed in April after being struck by a vehicle.
The food boxes are provided through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which is federally administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide food to qualifying seniors. The CSFP, which operates in all 50 states and Washington D.C., provides a monthly package of food designed to provide protein, calcium, iron, and vitamins A and C.
To qualify for the CSFP, residents must be at least 60 years old, meet income guidelines (at o below 130% of the federal poverty income guidelines) based on gross income and be a resident of a qualifying county (photo ID/utility bill required for identification).
The food boxes are distributed to individuals, not households. Seniors residing in the same household can each fill out an application.
For questions or more information, call 304-423-6029.