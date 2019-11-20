CHARLESTON – According to a report by WOWK-TV, a Logan County woman who went missing more than a month ago has been found safe in Kanawha County.
Logan County resident Ashley Mullins was reported missing Oct. 21 after she had last been seen Oct. 10 in the Mitchell Heights area. Her vehicle was found abandoned in Boone County six days later on Oct. 16.
According to the WOWK report, a few weeks ago, Anna Brewer and Phyllis Spencer began noticing a woman sleeping under a Charleston overpass, and the two began to help her. They said the woman was confused and was unable to tell much about herself.
“In the morning, we’d stop in to see her, bring her breakfast, something to drink, and we’d check in on her after work,” Spencer told WOWK. Spencer said she noticed a missing person poster one night and realized it was the woman they had been helping.
“Her eyes, there was something about those eyes and then when we saw those pictures, those eyes were just popping out,” Spencer said.
“My sister-in-law sent a picture and said, ‘Does this look like her?’ And my husband said, ‘That’s her, that’s her,’ ” Brewer said.
The woman sleeping under the overpass was identified as Mullins. Her family came to Charleston and picked her up, where she is now safe at home and receiving help.