HUNTINGTON — The 64th annual Model Railroad Show rolls into town Thanksgiving weekend at the Mountain Health Arena.

The event, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, begins Friday, Nov. 25, from 5-8 p.m. and continues Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

