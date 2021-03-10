HOLDEN — Monday marked the 61st anniversary of the Holden 22 Mine Disaster, which led to the deaths of 18 coal miners.
In the early hours of the day shift on Tuesday, March 8, 1960, a coal fire broke out at the Island Creek Coal Company No. 22 mine at Holden reportedly as a result of a slate fall, trapping 20 men underground. Two of the men, Kyle Blair and Willis Carter, were able to escape through a narrow ventilation shaft, but 18 others perished underground as a result of carbon monoxide gas that resulted from the fire.
Snow and cold temperatures on the surface made efforts to extinguish the fire more difficult, and it was not until eight days after the slate fall and fire that the bodies of the 18 who died were found. Overall, 72 children were without fathers and 16 wives became widows.
The 18 victims of the disaster were:
- Charles Adams, 46, who left behind a wife and seven children
- Frank Ardis, 63, who left behind a wife and four children
- Ernest Bevins, 35, who left behind a wife and seven children
- Okey Bryant, 49, who was a widower with five children
- James Carter, 30, who left behind a wife and six children
- Josh Chafin Jr., 37, who left behind a wife and four children
- Roy Lee Dempsey, 52, who left behind nine children
- William Donaldson, 53, who left behind a wife and one child
- Garfield Hensley, 43, who left behind a wife and five children
- Berti Horvath, 32, who left behind a wife and four children
- Flint Lock Jarrells, 39, who left behind a wife and six children
- Albert Marcum Jr., 34, who left behind a wife and five children
- Melvin Newsom, 46, who left behind a wife and one child
- Isom Ooten, 43, who left behind a wife and six children
- James V. Lundell, 26, who left behind a wife and two children
- Orville Sergeant, 32, who left behind a wife and one child
- Clyde White, 39, who left behind a wife and three children
- Louis Workman, 32, who left behind a wife and one child
In 2016, a memorial was dedicated to the miners at the site of the tragedy on Holden 22 Mountain, located near the Logan-Mingo County border. The memorial has since become the meeting spot for the annual Holden 22 reunion, which attracts people from across the country who return home in remembrance of family and friends lost that Tuesday morning in 1960.