CHARLESTON — Monster Jam, the popular touring motor sports series, returns to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center from June 4-6 with action-packed competition reimagined for 2021.
The three-day monster truck extravaganza is scheduled to feature some of Monster Jam’s biggest names, including Grave Digger, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Black Pearl, Wildside, Stone Crusher and Hooked.
Tickets to the show start at $20, with Pit Party passes available for $15. Tickets are available now for Monster Jam Preferred Customers and go on sale May 4 to the general public. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, seating capacity during Monster Jam will be reduced and include a pod seating structure, which groups family and friends together but provides social distancing.
Face coverings will be required for those ages 9 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law. Ear protection is strongly recommended.
Monster Jam will still host its popular Monster Jam Pit Party, which allows fans to check out the massive trucks up close, watch live prerace interviews with drivers and participate in Q&A sessions.
Fans can also take pictures and get presigned autograph cards.
The Friday, June 4, show begins at 7 p.m. Two shows are set for Saturday, June 5, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a Pit Party at 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. Pit Party precedes the 1 p.m. show Sunday, June 6.
For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com.