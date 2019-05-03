In 2016 West Virginia reached the peak of the opioid crisis in the country, ranking the highest for overdose deaths. As a registered nurse in Huntington, the drug-related health care issues that are dealt with daily are staggering.
Moving to Huntington was an eye-opening experience. As a health care provider on the front lines of patient care, my perspective on the opioid epidemic throughout the state has changed dramatically. When seeing a mother wondering where she went wrong or a patient who is on a second heart valve who wants to quit but doesn't know how to quit or have the proper resources to do so, I begin to question our healthcare system.
We need a new plan for these patients, and Senate Bill 50 is making great strides by opening facilities that offer long-term treatment for addiction in West Virginia.
While in my undergraduate nursing program, I was afforded the opportunity to attend a group session at a rehabilitation center in West Virginia as one of my clinical experiences. Listening to the individuals who were going to be discharged from the facility the following day, their biggest fear was not about relapsing but being in the same environment that triggered their addiction. Many of the individuals feared that seeing friends or being in their own home would be enough to cause a relapse.
Unfortunately, I see this same scenario in the hospital daily. It is a vicious cycle. The patient uses drugs, is admitted for bacterial endocarditis, we replace the heart valve and send the patient back to the same environment where they came from. There is no mandatory follow-up to ensure the patient is taking antibiotics or to ensure the patient is not using again.
Fortunately, SB 50 has proposed a remedy to this problem by adding two new treatment facilities in West Virginia by July 2019. SB 50 requires 200 beds for long-term treatment, 100 beds for short-term treatment and still provides outpatient care at the Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. There also will be a second facility at Hopement providing the same services.
While I feel this is an adequate solution, the bill could use revisions. This includes mandating all patients released from the hospital after they were admitted with addiction or drug overdoses be transferred to one of these facilities as a way to monitor followup care and overall progress. However, mandating this would be difficult due to patient autonomy. In regard to funding, it would be important to focus on building a case for all of the lawmakers who disagree. Focus would be on the benefits and cost of the facilities vs. the cost of readmission and continued surgeries/prolonged hospital stays that impacts state insurance. It is imperative to begin speaking with lawmakers and hospital CEOs this year in order to implement this change in the legislative session next year.
To bring to light the prevalence of drug use in West Virginia, "Heroin(e)," a documentary, was filmed in Huntington, where the opioid overdoses are 10 times the national average. The fire chief, Jan Rader, stated, "Death is final, so I mean, how can I judge somebody and say, 'Nope, you've had enough Narcan, and you don't deserve any more.' I mean, I can't even fathom that; I can't wrap my brain around that. And you have to be alive to experience long-term recovery, and people do go into long-term recovery."
Long-term recovery can be achieved through long-term treatment or in a therapeutic community. This is where individuals struggling with addiction live together for six to 12 months and work on mental health and self betterment to focus on overall lifestyle changes.
Working in the healthcare field as an RN, it is evident that the opioid epidemic is affecting everyone in West Virginia, not only one specific cultural group. Children are being born to drug-addicted mothers or raised in a household where drugs are the only option for mental health. If there was a treatment facility in every county in the state, there would be a greater opportunity to eradicate this problem. I foresee that if the opioid epidemic is not addressed in an appropriate fashion, this cycle will continue. So I urge you to write letters to your senator calling for long-term treatment to not only end addiction but to improve overall health in West Virginia.
Claire Linton is a graduate student at West Virginia University working toward her doctor of nursing practice degree while working at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington as a registered nurse.