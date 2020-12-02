LOGAN — Since it opened in October 2011, the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan has been a hub of helping the community. This year, owner Michael Cline wanted to make sure that everyone was able to eat on Thanksgiving.
Beginning at noon on Thanksgiving Day, any individual or family in need of a Thanksgiving dinner was able to walk into the front door of the shop — with masks on, of course — and pick up a free meal already prepared in to-go boxes, set up on tables to maintain social distancing. Every person received turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, a dinner roll, utensil packets with napkin, salt and pepper and bottled water.
The dinners were prepared by Cline and his girlfriend, Gwendolyn Rainwater. By the day’s end, more than 50 meals were handed out to those in need.
“We simply wanted to make sure that no one was doing without on this day of abundance,” Cline said. “People seemed very appreciative that someone cared enough to make sure no one in our town went hungry on Thanksgiving.”
Cline and Rainwater also received help from other businesses and individuals in the community. To-go boxes were provided by Cow Creek-based restaurant Granny Jack’s, disposable utensil packets were provided by Libbie Phillips, bottled water was provided by Shelia Rainwater, and gravy and broth were provided by Justin Pack and Kroger.
The gesture was the latest in a series of ways Cline and Hot Cup have helped the Logan community over the years. Cline often provides fresh coffee on scene, day or night, to first responders and city workers when there is a fire or other notable event like a major water leak.
“We’re always looking for ways to help out in ways that are possible for us to do so,” Cline said. “Kindness is king here at Hot Cup. Love is love, and we intend to keep it that way.”