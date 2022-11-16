Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Two Christmas trees were delivered to the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Monday to kick off holiday celebrations.

Both Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis of Morgantown. The donated trees were growing too tall on Rockis' property and needed to be cut down due to power lines nearby. Rockis plans to plant new Canaan Fir trees again in that spot.

