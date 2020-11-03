CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was poised Tuesday to win his third term in office.
As of 10 p.m., with more than three-fourths of precincts reporting, Morrisey had captured 386,105 votes to political newcomer Sam Brown Petsonk’s 232,082, according to MetroNews.
Morrisey, of Harpers Ferry, did not respond to a request for comment. He spent Tuesday evening at The Greenbrier at Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s re-election celebration.
A labor and consumer lawyer from Beckley, Petsonk said, his race sent the message that more than 200,000 West Virginians couldn’t afford to lose protections provided in the Affordable Care Act.
Petsonk said protecting that law was the reason he entered the race.
“My race shows that young folks can get into significant statewide races and contend with the most powerful incumbents,” Petsonk said. “Everyone of every political persuasion should aspire to make their views known through the political process.”
Petsonk grew up in Morgantown and worked with the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd.
Morrisey, who grew up in New Jersey and worked as a congressional attorney and later a lobbyist in Congress, was certified to practice law in West Virginia in January 2012, a few days before he filed to run for attorney general. He topped longtime Attorney General Darrell McGraw later that year.
Morrisey won re-election in November 2016. Two years later, he lost a U.S. Senate bid to incumbent Joe Manchin, a Democrat.
Much of the campaign between Morrisey and Petsonk centered on Morrisey’s connection to President Donald Trump and a court case in which Morrisey is among 18 Republican attorneys general seeking to overturn the federal Affordable Care Act.
Morrisey signed West Virginia onto the lawsuit based on issues with the individual mandate, which requires most Americans to have health insurance. An appeal in the case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
If Morrisey’s position is successful, provisions of the law would become unconstitutional. Those include protections to allow people with preexisting health conditions to access health care coverage.
Morrisey had proposed a bill with the West Virginia Legislature this year to restore protections for preexisting health conditions in the event his lawsuit was successful, but the Legislature didn’t take up the bill.