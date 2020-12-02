CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials now have a more accurate map to help direct broadband expansion efforts across the state.
The new West Virginia Broadband Availability map is a publicly available geographic information system (GIS) map with details of existing, ongoing and pending publicly supported projects; Rural Digital Opportunity Fund eligible areas (which are unchallenged areas that are currently unserved); Federal Communications Commission Form 477 maps; and detailed, granularly mapped areas that are unserved or underserved inside census tracts that otherwise were considered entirely served.
“Previous broadband availability maps — such as those provided by the FCC — relied on information from carriers and used the speeds they were advertising in an area, not the speeds actually received by consumers,” Del. Daniel Linville said in a release. “Our first-of-its-kind map instead uses actual speed data from consumers, and the result is now the most accurate, detailed map of where broadband is and is not in the state of West Virginia.”
The consumer-driven map confirms what Linville told The Herald-Dispatch all West Virginians already knew — FCC maps list areas as having broadband that in reality do not. The more accurate data will help lawmakers and the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council better direct funding and other efforts to underserved and unserved areas of the state.
Hash Ridge Road in Cabell County, for example. As Linville checked the map before it was released, he spoke with a constituent who said there was no broadband for a stretch along Hash Ridge. He was able to zoom in to the constituent’s area and saw it was in an unserved area.
“That further told me what we’ve done is the most accurate map we’ve ever had,” he said.
The map was completed recently with financial support from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the West Virginia Department of Commerce and state Development Office’s Office of Broadband.
The map utilizes hundreds of thousands of broadband internet speed tests taken by West Virginians since the beginning of 2020. The mapped areas use only speed tests that were associated with location data, excluded cellular connections, incorporated areas where speeds did not meet the FCC definition of broadband, and are accurate to a few feet.
Thanks to a grant, the state partnered with Ookla, the developers of www.speedtest.net. The site provides 10 million free speed tests a day.
“West Virginia continues to identify comprehensive approaches to provide affordable broadband options for our citizens,” said Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, in the release. “Our approach has been tying broadband to economic development and improving data to facilitate policy direction and investment. Delegate Linville has made relentless efforts to provide a model for our state and others to follow. I applaud his efforts and pledge to work with him to provide solutions to provide access to broadband.”
Linville and Plymale have committed to sharing the map with the FCC and other states. The FCC recently admitted they need more accurate maps before distributing $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America.
“As COVID-19 changed so much about our daily lives, it became more important than ever that we have better information on which we can base so many of our decisions,” Linville said. “Working together with the Broadband Council staff, consultants and partners, we have largely solved a challenge our nation has faced and can serve as a model for efforts around the country.
“This incredibly detailed map provides us the best information we’ve ever had to identify the areas where we need to focus our broadband expansion efforts and resources. I look forward to sharing our methods with other states and our federal partners.”
The map can be updated yearly, or even more frequently, Linville told The Herald-Dispatch, and thus will be able to track progress of projects and policy.
The lawmakers continue to urge West Virginians to take speed tests to constantly improve the availability map. Those speed tests can be taken here: https://broadband.wv.gov/west-virginia-internet-speed-test/.
