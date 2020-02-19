CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville woman is accused of child neglect after police say a child left her apartment because her mother hit her in the head with a broomstick.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on Feb. 6, Officer J.G. Stapleton of the Chapmanville Police Department was dispatched to a lost child at the Salvation Army in Chapmanville. On scene, Stapleton spoke with the child’s mother, Katie Savanaha Eplin, 27, of Chapmanville, who reportedly said she had been looking for her missing child for 10 to 15 minutes.
Stapleton writes that Eplin “seemed to be under the influence of something,” but would not disclose what it was.
According to the complaint, the Salvation Army workers had possession of the child for approximately one hour looking for the parent and had already contacted Child Protective Services.
Stapleton spoke with the child, who reportedly stated that she left out of the window of the apartment she lives at because her mother (Eplin) was mean and had hit her in the forehead with a broomstick. Stapleton writes that the child had left the residence and was roaming around with no shoes and nothing but a dress.
CPS took possession of both of Eplin’s children, and she has been charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury. She was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $60,000 cash/surety bond.