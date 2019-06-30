LOGAN - A mother from Ethel recently filed a lawsuit against Logan Regional Medical Center and one of its physicians alleging that their negligence led to her son being born with brain damage.
Tiffany Dillon, individually and as parent and next friend of her minor son, Thomas Avery Dillon, filed the complaint in Logan Circuit Court against Dr. Marshall Stepanian and Logan Regional Medical Auxiliary Center Inc.
According to a report in the West Virginia Record, a legal journal that covers active litigation in the state, Tiffany Dillon was 39 weeks pregnant on May 15, 2017, when she was admitted to the LRMC Auxiliary Center for labor and delivery. Stepanian was her doctor.
Tiffany Dillon alleges in the suit that drugs were administered to induce labor and dosages were increased when her labor did not progress in a timely manner. She says her son was being monitored and showed late decelerations and the defendants - LRMC and Stepanian - failed to recognize this.
The suit states that Thomas Dillon was born with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a form of brain damage, which will cause him to suffer from medical complications and disabilities for the rest of his life. Tiffany Dillon alleges the defendants did not closely monitor her and Thomas' conditions.
Tiffany Dillon is seeking all reasonable sums due, attorney fees and court costs. She is represented by Christopher J. Regan and Laura P. Pollard of Bordas & Bordas PLLC in Wheeling.
The case has been assigned to Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O'Briant. The case number is 19-C-59.
A LRMC spokesperson said the hospital is unable to comment on pending litigation.
