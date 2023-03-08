Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — A second motion by the defense team of Hot Cup owner Michael Cline to reduce his bond was denied in Logan County Circuit Court Friday morning by Judge Joshua Butcher.

Cline has been detained at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond since his arrest for sexual assault and child pornography charges on Feb. 9.

