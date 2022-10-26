Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

DELBARTON — Excitement filled the air Saturday as spectators witnessed the inaugural races at Almost Heaven Motor Sports Park in Twin Branch.

The long-awaited day in southern West Virginia was nearly a decade in the making. During the opening of the park Saturday, there were an estimated 200 racers to cross the full concrete track and thousands of spectators in attendance.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

