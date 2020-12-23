MOUNT GAY — A homeowner struck an intruder with a metal pole, which the intruder grabbed and used to hit the homeowner, in a Dec. 11 incident in Mount Gay, according to police.
Michael Ray Hughes, 38, of Mount Gay is charged with burglary and two counts of battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Dep. G.A. Harvey of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home for an active breaking and entering along Mud Fork Road in Mount Gay around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Harvey writes that when he arrived, he saw the front door of the home kicked open, and he spoke to the occupants — a man and his daughter, both who said a man kicked open the door.
The man said he struck the intruder in the head with a metal pole, which the intruder took from him and used to hit the homeowner.
The man said his daughter tried to help get the intruder off of him, which caused the intruder to attack her. The two said they were finally able to get the intruder out of the residence.
According to the complaint, the pair identified the intruder as Hughes, who had returned to his nearby residence. Harvey spoke to Hughes, who said that he had kicked open the door and got into a physical altercation with the man.
Hughes was placed under arrested and taken to Logan Regional Medical Center for his injuries. From LRMC, Hughes was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where he is behind bars on a $10,000 multiple 10% and surety bond placed upon him by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins.